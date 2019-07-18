Hyundai Heavy’s labor union approves strike over stalled wage talks
Unionized workers at Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., the world’s largest shipyard by sales, voted on Wednesday to go on strike amid a lack of progress in wage negotiations.
The labor union said nearly 60 percent of unionized workers approved a work stoppage, raising the possibility that work at the world’s largest shipyard may be disrupted for the sixth year in a row.
The union demanded a pay raise that includes marking up the basic pay by some 123,000 won (US$104) and higher performance-based pay.
The labor union has staged sporadic all-out or partial strikes since mid-May to protest a plan to split up the company for a merger with a smaller local shipbuilder.
Unionized workers will down their tools for three hours on Thursday, joining a nationwide plan for strike orchestrated by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, a militant labor group.
Source: Yonhap