Hyundai Merchant Marine injects 2 more container ships

Hyundai Merchant Marine said Sunday the company will dispatch two more container ships to support South Korean exporters that are struggling to ship out their products to foreign countries amid the protracting COVID-19 pandemic.

A 5,000-twenty-foot-equivalent-unit container vessel dubbed HMM Prestige and the 4,600-TEU BMM Integral will depart from Busan on Oct. 31 for Los Angeles with a schedule to arrive on Nov. 11.

The company said demand for container ships has become tighter recently as the export volume to the United States is rebounding as the US economy starts to recover.

It is the third injection of the nonstop container vessels from Busan to LA at the request of Korean exporters, the firm said.

“The company is carefully monitoring the shortage of container vessels,” said HMM CEO Bae Jae-hoon. “We will continue providing support for Korean exporters as a major domestic shipping business.”

Source: The Korea Herald