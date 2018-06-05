Hyundai Merchant Marine to sign deals with 3 major S. Korean shipbuilders for 20 vessels

Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., South Korea’s biggest shipping line, said Monday that it plans to sign deals with the country’s three major shipbuilders for 20 vessels.

Hyundai Merchant Marine said it has selected Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., the world’s biggest shipbuilder by sales, for eight 14,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit container ships.

The shipping line also selected Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. and Samsung Heavy Industries Co., both major shipyards for seven and five 23,000 TEU container ships, respectively.

Hyundai Merchant Marine said it will quickly conclude negotiations with the three shipbuilders by working out necessary details.

“We expect to sign letters of intent with the three shipbuilders in one or two weeks,” said Woo Byung-sun, a spokesman of Hyundai Merchant Marine.

Source: Yonhap