Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Delivers Medium-Sized LNG Carrier to Norwegian Client

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, a subsidiary of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), has delivered a 30,000-cubic-meter LNG carrier, which is named Ravenna Knutsen, to its client, Knutsen Group of Norway.

The company recently held a christening ceremony for the vessel, which departed for Italy on Feb. 10.

The vessel drew much attention as it is the first medium-sized LNG carrier that a Korean shipbuilder was asked to build by a foreign shipping company. The ship will be put into operation to supply LNG to the Italian island of Sardinia.

The LNG carrier is 180 meters long, 28.4 meters wide and 19.4 meters high. It is capable of sailing at up to 15 knots and carrying LNG at cryogenic temperatures using its three cargo tanks.

In particular, the vessel features a dual-fuel propulsion system that can use naturally vaporized gas as fuel and a shaft generator that can produce and supply electricity through propulsion engines. Therefore, the ship can meet enhanced environmental regulations and boasts high operational efficiency.

“The construction of an LNG carrier has added momentum to our efforts to shift our focus to high value-added ships,” said an official of Hyundai Mipo Dockyard. “We will make every effort to develop eco-friendly vessels such as hydrogen- and ammonia-powered ships.”

Source: BusinessKorea