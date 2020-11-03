Hyundai Mipo Dockyard: Further Downside Limited but Wait for Upturn

3Q OP of KRW28.8bn (+136.1% QoQ) beats consensus by 46.4%

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard posted 3Q20 operating profit of KRW28.8bn (+136.1% QoQ) on sales of KRW631.8bn (-12.8% QoQ), topping the consensus estimate of KRW15.4bn by 46.4%. Sales were sluggish due to: 1) 2.6% QoQ decline in the average USD/KRW rate; 2) fewer working days; and 3) drop in shipbuilding volume from weak order intake in 1H20. One-offs booked in 3Q20 included: 1) KRW13bn in construction loss provisions for newly-ordered vessels; 2) KRW5.5bn in costs from the 2.3% QoQ drop in USD/KRW rate (term-end); and 3) KRW14.3bn in the reversal of provisions on steel price declines and subsequent improvement in COGS ratio.

Operating profit exceeded market expectations thanks to the increase in operating margin (+10.9%pQoQ) at Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding. Other drivers included the postponement of certain vessel deliveries from 2Q to 3Q due to the COVID-19 pandemic and reversal of losses caused by conservative accounting in 2Q20. Hyundai Mipo Dockyard’s order intake for January-September amounted to USD1.76bn (+11.4% YoY), reaching 68.6% of the revised full-year guidance of USD2.56bn (vs. previous USD3.65bn) for 2020.

2021OP forecast at KRW59.8bn (-32.2%YoY)

For 2021, we forecast sales at KRW2.8tr (-0.3% YoY) and operating profit of KRW59.8bn (-32.2% YoY). While sales will likely remain flat YoY on order intake of USD2.37bn (-12.5% YoY) in 2020, operating profit should decrease YoY on:1) continued downtrend in the USD/KRW rate from the adoption of expansionary monetary and fiscal policies in developed economies; and 2) drop in newbuilding prices on shrinking global order backlog.

Order intake is projected at USD2.77bn (+17.0% YoY) for 2021. Uncertainties remain as we expect weak demand and sluggish freight rates for medium range (MR) tankers, the company’s flagship product, in the near term. The mid/long-term demand outlook is also bleak, considering the negative impact of the Green New Deal initiative.

Retain BUY and lower target price by 5.3% to KRW38,000

We retain our BUY rating on Hyundai Mipo Dockyard but lower our target price by 5.3% to KRW38,000. We applied a target PBR of 0.65x (PBR average of 2016 when order intake was sluggish) to 2021F BPS of KRW59,674. As share valuations are already down to a 2021F PBR of 0.47x,equivalent to the PBR low of 2016, further downside is seen limited. Global oil product cargo volume is forecast to visibly rebound upon economic recovery in emerging markets from 2H21, which should lead to upturn in order intake for Hyundai Mipo Dockyard going forward.

Source: Business Korea