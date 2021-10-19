Hyundai Mipo Dockyard to Supply Ammonia-ready Ship to Japanese Shipping Line

Japanese shipping line Iino Kaiun recently asked Hyundai Mipo Dockyard to build a 23,000 cubic meter ammonia-ready ship. The carrier is scheduled to be delivered in December 2023.

An ammonia-ready vessel is powered by LNG, LPG, or the like and can be turned into an ammonia-powered ship if necessary. Ammonia is a green fuel, emitting no carbon dioxide during combustion. In addition, it can be transported with ease unlike liquid hydrogen, which requires 235 degrees Celsius below zero.

The first ammonia-ready ship of Japan is likely to be built by the South Korean shipbuilder, although Japanese shipbuilders and shipping companies have worked on ammonia-based ship propulsion, loading and unloading, and the like. This means South Korea is technologically superior. The first commercial ammonia-powered ship of South Korea is expected to be put into operation in 2025.

Japanese shipping companies are placing an increasing number of orders with South Korean shipbuilders for LNG and LPG ships as well. Specifically, a total of 15 such orders were placed for the first nine months of this year, consisting of nine LNG ships, four LPG carriers and two tankers.

Source: Business Korea