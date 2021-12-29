Hyundai Mipo Dockyard: Wait for a Rebound in MR Tanker Orders

We now expect Hyundai Mipo Dockyard to post an operating loss of KRW86.4bn (negative swing QoQ) on sales of KRW806.2bn (+30.2% QoQ) for 4Q21, missing market expectations for an operating profit of KRW23.9bn. Strong QoQ sales growth is attributable to: 1) low base effect from the suspension of operations at Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding in 3Q21; and 2) partial reflection of sales from large-scale orders secured in 1Q21.

Despite sales growth, operating earnings should come in short of consensus for the following reasons. The company is expected to book about KRW100bn in costs related to the recent Supreme Court ruling in favor of workers who demanded inclusion of periodic bonuses in ordinary wages. Hyundai Mipo Dockyard is also set to book provisions (determined in 1Q21) in 4Q21 earnings. Meanwhile, order intake for January-November amounted to USD4.77bn (+130.1% YoY), reaching 136.2% of the full-year target.

Feeders and tankers to drive 2022 order intake; watch for recovery in tanker order placements

Full-year order intake will likely drop 22.2% YoY from the high base of 2021 to USD3.85bn in 2022. Order backlog, however, should rise 15.8% YoY to USD8.18bn. After recording visible growth in 2021 on demand for LPG carriers and feeders, shipbuilding orders in 2022 are expected to focus on product tankers and feeders.

We are seeing a resumption of order placements for feeders that were pushed back in favor of larger vessel orders, amid continuation of high freight rates (Shanghai Containerized Freight Index) and economic recovery in Asian emerging countries excluding China. Freight rates for product tankers have been recovering since November, backed by: 1) hike in decommission rate in 2021; 2) cargo volume growth on rising product imports by developed countries following the shutdown of several refineries in the region; 3) OPEC output growth; and 4) increasing energy demand. However, we expect order placements for tankers to resume from 2Q22, with oil shippers posting losses through 3Q21 and still lacking confidence toward market recovery.

Retain BUY for a revised-down target price of KRW90,000

We retain our BUY rating on Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, but lower our target price by 10% to KRW90,000. Our revised target is based on 2022F BPS of KRW55,348 and a target PBR of 1.6x (20% discount to the PBR high of 2.0x recorded during strong order inflow for medium range tankers in 2013).

In our view, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard shares are likely to rebound upon resumption of tanker order placements in 2Q22. The company tends to see a faster turnaround in sales and share price vs. peers once order intake starts to recover thanks to its shorter shipbuilding time (6 months less on average). The shares are currently trading at cheaper valuations than Hyundai Heavy Industries (PBR of 1.39x) and Samsung Heavy Industries (1.29x).

