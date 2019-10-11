Hyundai Mipo Dockyard workers stage strike for 1st time in 23 yrs

Unionized workers at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., an affiliate of South Korea’s shipbuilding conglomerate Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, on Friday staged a strike for higher wages and better working conditions for the first time in 23 years.

The union, which represents some 2,000 workers, launched a four-hour strike at the company’s plant in Ulsan, some 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The industrial action puts an end to Hyundai Mipo’s strike-free wage negotiations since 1996.

The union has held 23 rounds of wage negotiations with management since May 31, but they have yet to find common ground.

The union has been demanding that Hyundai Mipo raise the workers’ basic monthly wages by some 123,867 won (US$104), among other proposals.

The management has yet to make its wage offer, claiming that it still needs to consider uncertainties surrounding the shipbuilding industry.

Hyundai Mipo’s bigger affiliate Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. is also dealing with wage issues with the union. The workers at Hyundai Heavy staged a four-hour strike two weeks ago.

Source: Yonhap