Hyundai Oilbank’s sales rise on low sulfur fuel oil

Hyundai Oilbank is seeking a boost in its vessel fuel oil sales with a new very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) product, as the demand for cleaner fuel will increase amid tougher international environmental regulations, according to the refiner, Thursday.

The VLSFO product Hyundai Oilbank started selling this month contains less than 0.5 percent sulfur.

For the product, the refiner applied its original technology of removing asphaltene, a substance that undermines the stability of the oil compound and the vessel’s fuel economy. Hyundai Oilbank said it is the first time that the technology has been applied to refining vessel fuel.

With the technology, Hyundai Oilbank said it significantly raised the stability of the oil compound as and secured capability to mix a wide range of oil, helping the firm to be more flexible in responding to the rising VLSFO demand.

The refiner said it came up with the new product as a response to the stronger sulfur cap by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

From next year, the limit for sulfur in fuel oil used on board ships operating outside designated emission control areas will be reduced to 0.5 percent mass by mass. It is a strong enhancement which will come eight years after the IMO in 2012 lowered the standard to current 3.5 percent from 4.5 percent.

Following the new cap, VLSFO is traded at prices higher than existing vessel fuel oil, with industry officials saying the price gap between two types of oil will likely widen after the regulation takes effect.

Energy Aspects, a global energy research institute, expected that the global vessel fuel oil demand will stand at 3 million barrels per day next year and more than 50 percent of it will be on VLSFO.

Along with Hyundai Oilbank, other refiners in and outside of Korea are busy securing upgraded facilities to desulfurize bunker oil and attempting to mix various oil substances to meet the standard.

“Hyundai Oilbank has long been developing the core technologies to cope with the stronger environmental regulations,” an official at the refiner said. “With the advanced technology, we have already secured multiple long-term agreements and will continue making efforts to meet changing market demands.”

