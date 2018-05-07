Hyundai Samho Heavy to deliver large LNG-fueled oil tanker to Sovcomflot

South Korea’s Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. has built the world’s first large liquid natural gas (LNG)-fueled oil tanker for the Russian shipping company Sovcomflot as it seeks to expand its dominance in green shipbuilding technology.

The Korean company said Friday it completed one of the six oil tankers commissioned by Sovcomflot in February 2017. The 114,000-ton LNG-fueled vessel – which is 250 meters long, 44 meters wide and 21 meters deep – will go through a test operation before being delivered to the Russian firm in July. The remaining five ships are expected to be delivered by the first half of next year.

The shipbuilder said it built the tanker in compliance with not only the IGF Code, the international standard for ships using gases or other low-flashpoint fuels, but also Russian shipbuilding regulations. This would be the world’s first large vessel to be powered by LNG as the natural gas has primarily been used to fuel smaller ships.

Different from conventional ships, the tanker would be powered by a dual fuel engine that is capable of operating on both gas and oil.

“We expect to secure more orders for clean energy ships as environmental regulations strengthen and demand for reduced emissions expand,” said an official from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

Source: Pulse