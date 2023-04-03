Hyundai shipbuilding group’s subsidiary wins $183mln product tanker order from Africa

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, a shipbuilder affiliated with Hyundai shipbuilding group, has sealed a shipbuilding order for vessels capable of carrying petrochemical materials worth 240.1 billion won ($183 million) with an African shipping company. After building vessels in the southern port city of Ulsan, a total of four ships will be delivered to Africa starting in the second half.

Hyundai said in a statement on March 31 that each ordered ship costs about $46.2 million. The company has not disclosed the name of the African contractor.

Hyundai said aid it has previously won an order to supply 24 medium-sized LPG ships. The vessels are mainly used to carry LPG and ammonia. Ammonia, produced through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and nitrogen, is considered an important part of a sustainable ecosystem.

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), the holding company of HD Hyundai also grabbed a total of 49 orders worth $6.51 billion in 2023. KSOE’s spokesperson told Aju Korea Daily earlier this month that the company will supply gas tanker ships to Arab Maritime Petroleum Transport (AMPTC), a Middle Eastern transportation company.

Source: Aju Business Daily