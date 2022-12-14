Hyundai Shipyard wins $69.8mln LPG tanker order from Oceania country

South Korea’s Hyundai shipbuilding group grabbed an order worth $69.8 million to build a liquefied petroleum gas tanker ship, a typical type of ship that carries liquefied gas across oceans. The company also revealed during a conference call that the number of contracts won this year has exceeded its initial goal that was set earlier this year.

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) said during a conference call on December 12 that the company received a 91.5 billion won ($69.8 million) order for an LPG tanker from an Oceania country, not disclosing the name of the nation. The ship will be built in a shipyard in the southern port city of Ulsan and delivered to its owner in the first half of 2025.

According to KSOE, the shipbuilding group won a total of 193 ships worth $23 billion in 2022, achieving 132.4 percent of its initial annual contract goal of $17.4 billion.

Source: Aju Business Daily