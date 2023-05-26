IAN Duthie joins the Britannia Group in the US

TR(B) Americas is led by Director, Mike Unger, and was established in January of this year following the acquisition of its former exclusive correspondent, B Americas P&I LLC, by Tindall Riley & Co. Ltd./the Managers of Britannia P&I. TR(B) Americas is now a six-strong team dedicated to providing exceptional service to Britannia Group Members in the region and with the aim of facilitating the growth of the Club’s membership base in North America which already accounts for approximately 5% of its entered owned tonnage.

“It’s an honour to join the Britannia Group and their office in New York and to help support their business development objectives. TR(B) Americas has assembled an exceptionally experienced team and we are well positioned to accelerate disciplined growth in the region”, says Ian Duthie, Commercial Director (Americas), TR(B) Americas.

“Ian’s appointment reinforces Britannia Group’s commitment to the local market and our ambitions to develop and expand the Club’s presence throughout the region”, says Andrew Cutler, CEO of the Britannia Group.

Source: Britannia Group and Tindall Riley