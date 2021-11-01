IAPH and The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel team up to accelerate progress on provision of low & zero carbon fuels at ports

MOU outlines how SGMF and IAPH plan to share knowhow on safe, effective, sustainable supply and use of all gases as marine fuel

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel and IAPH with its Clean Marine Fuels Working group to work together to increase understanding about the safe, effective and sustainable use of all gases as marine fuel. In particular, the potential use of Ammonia will be investigated from source to ship with all related safety, operational and sustainability considerations.

The agreement effectively brings together the principal technical stakeholders needed to accelerate the adoption of alternative liquified gas fuels at ports : SGMF with its energy majors, gas suppliers, equipment manufacturers, technology providers, classification societies, shipyards, ship owners and operators with the world’s principal port authorities and terminal operators from IAPH.

Mark Bell, General Manager and COO of SGMF commented : “The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) was formed in 2013 with the primary objective of advocating the safe and sustainable use of low flashpoint fuels for ships. Safety is the prevalent factor and as the industry transitions towards an inevitable low carbon future, at SGMF we are looking forward to working with IAPH’s experts from ports, many of whom are either already operational or who are in the process of implementing infrastructure that provides alternative fuels to vessels.”

IAPH Technical Director Antonis Michail commented, “As with the recent commenting paper submitted by IAPH to the IMO on the case for MBM revenue allocation to land-based infrastructure, it is our belief that ports may serve as the key link between the land-based fuel producers and the sea-based fuel consumers, as well as the link between fuel production and other non-shipping fuel consumers. Ports have the potential to act as energy hubs as a cheaper and safer alternative than storing it elsewhere. SGMF members with their technical competences have the potential to help us make that happen.”

Applying a decade of experience in operational safety to new emerging sources of energy for ships

Capitalising on over a decade of knowhow on bunker checklists, audit tools to evaluate terminal operator concessions and terminal readiness guidance with tried and tested procedures to ensure rigorous operational safety when handling LNG will now also be applied to new alternative fuels such as ammonia, hydrogen and methanol.

This has become a major focus of the IAPH Clean Marine Fuels (CMF) Working Group. Policy advisor to the Port of Amsterdam and Chair of the CMF Peter Alkema comments :

“Our Working Group is busy developing a generic audit tool as well as truck-to-ship and ship-to-ship bunker checklists for liquified gases, so being able to tap into the pool of experts from the SGMF will be extremely useful. As an example, a recent study by the Port of Amsterdam and DNV concluded that spacial safety considerations are especially important when considering the deployment of bunkering infrastructure for ammonia at ports. How to handle these issues will be for all stakeholders, not just the ports.”

SGMF has proposed to include some of the IAPH CMF tools in an updated version of its own LNG Bunkering Safety Guidelines (ISBN 978-1-9996669-7-2), which will be published towards the end of the year in early December.

To view the newly-updated Clean IAPH Clean Marine Fuels Working Group portal containing a knowledge hub for ports on alternative low and zero carbon fuels for shipping, click here.

The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) established to promote safety and industry best practice in the use of gas as a marine fuel. Located in London, the Society has Consultative Status with the IMO and is governed by a representative Board and driven by three principal Committees – Technical, Environmental and Asia Pacific. SGMF has several working groups at any one-time solving issues and producing outputs such as Guidelines and checklists for the industry. The Society has produced several ISBN publications, has over 140 international members ranging from energy majors, port authorities, fuel suppliers through to equipment manufacturers and classification societies. The Society is the definitive information resource for the industry.

Source: International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH)