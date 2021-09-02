IAPH issues cyber guidelines for ports and port facilities

We are delighted to announce the launch of the IAPH Cybersecurity Guidelines for Ports and Port Facilities. Written by foremost experts from IAPH member port authorities and associate member cybersecurity specialists as well as contributors from the World Bank, the 84 page document is the culmination of four months of intense work. Our sincere thanks go to our members as well as the chairman of the IAPH Data Collaboration Committee Pascal Ollivier who led the team. The guidelines will serve as a crucial, neutral document for senior executive decision makers at ports who are responsible for safeguarding against cybersecurity risks as well as ensuring the continued business resilience of their organisation.

The document aims to assist ports and port facilities to establish the true financial, commercial and operational impact of a cyber-attack. It also is intended to help ports and port facilities make an objective assessment on their readiness to prevent, stop and recover from a cyber-attack. The guidelines also address the very difficult question of what port organisations need in terms of resources to effectively manage cybersecurity risks. The document, which is aimed at both technical and non-technical audiences, is designed to create awareness among the C-level management of port authorities of the need to address the issue of cybersecurity and to offer a pragmatic and practical approach to dealing with cyber threat actors.

The guidelines have been submitted to both the IMO Facilitation and Maritime Safety Committees for consideration and this first version will now be disseminated throughout the industry, with IAPH fully anticipating the guidelines to become an active, living document with regular updates and editions from the 22-strong editorial team.

Source: IAPH