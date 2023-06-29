IAPH presented port decarbonisation initiatives at IMO

On Monday this week, IAPH held a lunchtime session on the progress to date with the implementation of the IMO Resolution on the Voluntary Cooperation Between the Port and Shipping Sectors to Contribute to Reducing GHG Emissions from Ships, commonly referred to as the ‘IMO Ports Resolution’. The session was organised as part of the deliberations of the IMO Intersessional Working Group on the Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships (ISWG-GHG 15), which is taking place this week, ahead of the 80th IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 80) next week.

The panel session supported the submission IAPH made to MEPC 80 on the implementation of the Ports Resolution. IAPH technical director Antonis Michail outlined the main IAPH initiatives addressing decarbonisation of shipping, highlighting the Environmental Ship Index (ESI), the Clean Marine Fuels (CMF) bunkering safety toolkit, and the ongoing joint work with the World Ports Climate Action Program (WPCAP) to develop a Port Readiness Level (PRL) tool for marine fuels. Antonis was joined by IAPH members Sandra Kilroy, senior director, environment, sustainability and engineering at the Port of Seattle and Caio Cunha, institutional relations manager at the Port of Açu, who presented the vision and ongoing initiatives of their ports on decarbonisation of shipping and energy transition in general. IAPH managing director Patrick Verhoeven chaired the session and guided the interactive Q&A discussion that followed. ESI advisory board chairman Bruce Anderson also joined the panel to address questions about the current status and progress with the future development of ESI.

