IAPH seeks Secretary General

The International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) is the world’s leading peak body representing the interests of Port Authorities and associated maritime industries. The Association has 166 Member Ports plus 137 Associate Members in some 90 countries. The organization has been serving its members for over 60 years through the sharing of information, and the work of its Technical Committees. In addition, the Association holds regular Regional and World Conferences which are highly regarded and well attended.

Articles 23 to 31 of the IAPH Constitution stipulate that the management leadership of IAPH consists of a Secretary-General, who is responsible for the internal management of the organization, including the administration of the secretarial and financial affairs, and a Managing Director-Policy and Strategy, who is responsible for the development and implementation of the strategic plans and policies and for representing IAPH within the industry. The Secretary General and Managing Director-Policy and Strategy both report to the President and Board of Executive Directors and are members of the Council.

As the current Secretary General is to retire from the organization in May, the Association seeks a new Secretary General, who will take office following him. Its role includes the administration of the Secretariat and financial affairs of IAPH, and other important issues to the Association (candidates are requested to go through the IAPH Constitution, in particular the Article 26 which defines the role and the responsibilities of the Secretary General. The IAPH Constitution is available on the IAPH website).

The Secretary General’s role has both a significant leadership and operational component. It requires an active and prudent individual who has international experience in the port sector and has profound knowledge about the accounting system, administration and finance of an international membership-based non-profit association.

The successful candidate shall at all times be a resident of the country in which the Head Office is located (Japan) and administer the Secretariat staff. He/she will be expected to travel to conferences and meetings anywhere in the world. An annual salary in excess of US$100,000 and all travel expenses will be discussed with candidates.

Source: The International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH)