IAPH signs up to decarbonisation call

The Getting to Zero Coalition launched a global call to action this summer to address the urgency to decarbonise the maritime sector and to influence the policy discussions and actions at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference and the IMO during this crucial year for climate action.

The call to action was developed by a multi-stakeholder taskforce, convened by the Getting to Zero Coalition with members from the entire maritime ecosystem including shipping, chartering, finance, ports and fuel production. The main message is that shipping must align with the Paris Agreement temperature goal and fully decarbonise using net-zero energy sources by 2050, as opposed to the current 50% reduction target of the IMO. Signatories to the call to action pledge that an urgent and equitable decarbonisation of the maritime supply chain by 2050 is possible and necessary.

They also confirm that the private sector is leading the way and taking concrete actions to make zero emission vessels and fuels the default choice by 2030, and decisive government action and enabling policy frameworks are needed now to reach our 2030 and 2050 ambitions. The call to action will be launched ahead of the next UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) which will be held in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November this year, to send a message to governments about the urgency of shipping decarbonisation. IAPH is an official supporting organisation of the Getting to Zero Coalition. We have signed the call to action, and we encouraged IAPH member ports to do so as well. The initial launch of the call is planned for later this month, in conjunction with the UN General Assembly. The call to action will then be delivered to governments with additional signatures in advance of COP26 and IMO meetings later this year. Ports that missed the 1 September deadline for the initial signing can flag their interest to the Getting to Zero Coalition at [email protected].

Source: IAPH