IAPH supports key Zero Emissions initiative at UN Climate Action Summit and endorses Sustainable Ocean Principles of the UN Global Compact

With IAPH in attendance alongside heads of state and government at today’s United Nations Climate Action Summit at the UN Headquarters in New York, Maersk’s Chief Operating Officer Søren Toft and Port of Antwerp’s Chief Executive Officer Jacques Vandermeiren have jointly announced an important new global initiative bringing together shipowners, energy providers, ports and technology innovators with a singular aim: having commercially viable zero emission vessels operating along deep sea trade routes by 2030.

The Getting to Zero Coalition – a powerful alliance of maritime, energy, infrastructure and finance organisations supported by governmental and industry bodies such as IAPH – will closely align with the UN IMO’s greenhouse gas (GHG) strategy of reducing the shipping industry’s total greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% of 2008 levels by 2050. Given the reality that a ship’s life averages approximately 25 years and that the life cycle of fuel infrastructure is around 50 years, the Coalition announced its commitment to making this ambitious target a reality by getting commercially viable, deep sea, zero emission vessels powered by zero emission fuels into operation by 2030.

Commenting on the joint announcement at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, IAPH Managing Director Patrick Verhoeven stated:

“Critical mass is needed to reach the IMO 2050 target. As most GHG emissions from shipping are emitted on deep sea routes, cooperation between major carriers, fuel suppliers, technology providers and ports is needed to achieve a breakthrough in the commercially viable deployment of zero emission vessels. The Getting to Zero Coalition provides the right platform and we are keen to play our part in promoting the availability of safe and reliable bunkering infrastructure in ports worldwide.”

IAPH to further support clean marine fuel innovations at ports

Under its World Ports Sustainability Program, the IAPH Clean Marine Fuels Working Group has established practical tools to further innovations in safe bunkering infrastructure for alternative fuels. Its Clean Marine Fuels Audit Tool has already been deployed at some of the world’s largest ports to assist the licensing process of bunker fuel operators. The aim is now to extend its easy-to-use, eight step auditing process from LNG to zero carbon fuels such as Hydrogen. Discussions on these next steps will take place at the Yokohama Maritime Forum in October, where the IAPH Clean Marine Fuels Working Group is set to convene.

As a supporting organisation, IAPH will encourage ports worldwide to join the Getting to Zero Coalition so that they can take part in projects and pilots focused on developing and testing safe zero emission ships as well as testing of safe zero emission fuels and related land-based infrastructure. The ports of Aarhus, Antwerp, Rotterdam and Vancouver have already signed up to the Coalition.

IAPH endorses UN Global Compact’s Ocean Sustainable Principles at the UN Climate Action Summit

Earlier today at the UN Global Headquarters in New York, IAPH also participated in the launch of the Sustainable Ocean Principles of the UN Global Compact, which aims at determining how ocean industries can advance progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The work of the platform builds upon the ten principles of the UN Global Compact, which outline business responsibilities in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption.

In his address during the session on the need for balancing sustainable trade growth with a lower ocean logistics footprint, IAPH Managing Director Patrick Verhoeven concluded :

“Ambitious ocean initiatives can only be put into practice when genuine action is taken by shipping and ports, together. To help achieving the climate and energy goals, IAPH will do its utmost to support its members in building a critical mass of ports providing safe and commercially viable alternative fuel bunkering infrastructure along the main deep sea trade corridors. To achieve this will require an even closer relationship between ports, energy suppliers, innovators, shipowners and operators. This is why IAPH has been instrumental in preparing the recent IMO Resolution that invites Member States to encourage voluntary cooperation between the port and shipping sectors to contribute to reducing GHG emissions from ships and has been actively involved in the Global Maritime Energy Efficiency Partnership (GloMEEP) Project to provide ports with the tools to act. Collaboration will turn words into tangible action.”

Source: IAPH