IAPH2023 Sustainability Awards finalists announced – public voting opens

IAPH is delighted to announce the opening of public voting for the finalists of the #IAPH2023 Sustainability Awards.

The expert jury have made the tough choices of whittling 86 sustainability projects down to a final eighteen for the six categories. The wide variety of finalists applying the UN Sustainable Development Goals from all continents reflects the global contributions of projects made this year to the World Ports Sustainability Program.

The voting is now open until midnight CEST on Sunday 24 September, after which the winners will be announced at the gala dinner of the #IAPH2023 World Ports Conference in Abu Dhabi on the evening of 1 November.

To cast your own vote click on the following link : https://bit.ly/IAPH2023Vote

IAPH’s technical director of the World Ports Sustainability Program Antonis Michail commented : “The sheer diversity and quality of the entries this year surpasses previous years and has made it a tough job for the expert jury to pick the standout projects. We are delighted that every continent has at least one finalist, which reflects the truly global portfolio of our database of projects.”

Source: IAPH