IB Expands Its Network At The Heart Of German Shipping

The Italian IB group from Rapallo, leader in ship performance and operation control software, just opened a fully operational branch at the heart of German shipping.

This new technical and commercial office has been inaugurated in Leer, Lower Saxony, which under the InfoShip Gmbh brand, is due to develop and market its InfoShip software in Germany, as well as in other northern European countries.

As a result of a commercial blitz that brought a team of technicians already specialized in the subject under the banner of IB, the Leer operational centre is to become part of the international IB network.

The latter includes Cyprus (where the software recently baptized as one of the most innovative control rooms in the Mediterranean), the Copenhagen office and the Miami cruise-oriented centre.

IB, led by Giampiero Soncini, and recently a part of the Norwegian group Arribatec listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, keeps no secrets of its expansion strategy focused on the Far East market where operational bases in strategic areas of shipping are expected to be opened.

Source: IB