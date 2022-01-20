IB Marine Integrates ChartWorld’s Hosting Service into InfoSHIP Performance Solution

IB Marine will now include ChartWorld’s navigation data in its fleet performance monitoring solution. The agreement will further enhance the navigational data analysis of the InfoSHIP Performance solution integrating information on real-time ship positioning, voyage planning, and vessel performance optimisation. For InfoSHIP clients this will result in, improved performance and greater transparency over navigational operations and costs.

InfoSHIP Performance is a cloud-based decision support system solution, designed to collect, integrate, extract, and analyze data from any system installed onboard ships, along with data from day-to-day operations. It is meant for monitoring fleet operational efficiency and speeding up corrective actions if needed, based on AI-driven data analysis.

Under this agreement, ChartWorld will deliver global coverage of its i4-Insight (Lloyd’s Register) Professional+ Charts. These are provided via a WMS (Web Mapping Service) application, hosted by ChartWorld. The Hosting Solution is the ideal solution when it comes to using digital charts within applications and services that are based on web technology. In such environments, the Hosting Solution distributes chart images to multiple clients (simultaneously or sequentially) in response to map requests sent for particular geographic areas.

The partnership allows IB Marine to rely on ChartWorld’s electronic navigational charts (ENC), route network, and port database, allowing InfoSHIP Performance to add a wide variety of features to better evaluate a ship’s voyage operational efficiency and to optimize any future transits.

“ChartWorld’s i4-Insight Professional+ Charts greatly improve what can be defined as “safe navigation”: a greater accuracy of navigational information necessary to lead the ship safely to its destination, in the right time, and without inconsistent and unplanned periods of stress on a vessel’s engine.” says Alessia Ferrari, InfoSHIP Performance product manager –

“All of these details have value for owners and operators. And, through InfoSHIP Performance, they become actionable information to optimize a ship’s performance, route, and even the ability to trace possible “hubs” close to the ship’s docking area”.

ChartWorld’s Director of Business Development, Oliver Schwarz said “Safe navigation is the first step in the digital enhancement of shipping operations and vessel performance. IB Marine understand the industry and clearly know what operational changes can be made to make significant improvements in the commercial performance of ships. They also understand the importance of the underlying chart data crew, ships, and onshore teams need. We are very pleased to support their platform in this way.”

Source: IB Marine