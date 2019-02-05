IB opens in Cyprus

Following its strong growth plan, IB is excited to announce that as of February 2019 opens a new office in Limassol, Cyprus.

“Today, Cyprus is a key market for software integrators and innovators like we are. IB Fleet Operation Remote Control Center (FORCE) software is an absolute state-of-the-art product that is quickly raising interest in the shipping community,” as per Mr. Giampiero Soncini, CEO of IB Marine Division.

“We have already gained a substantial amount of work which has allowed us to hire seven new employees. I personally believe that our reputation will grow exponentially based on our level of knowledge and expertise combined with our cloud-based, technology advanced InfoSHIP® which will become known to every one of the local marine community with the prevision of a good market penetration into the whole South Mediterranean area.

Support to IB customers in Cyprus and Greece will be managed by Konstantinos Zinonos, a very well-known IT professional with years of experience in the marine industry. I am very happy to be working with him again. Sophia Ioannou will be the office manager. Sales will be managed for now by Fulvio Solari and Barbara Terrosi of the Italian office”.

IB provides cutting-edge software and services for the IB InfoSHIP® class of products:

Planned Maintenance, Procurement processes, Quality & Safety, Electronic Record Books, Fleet Performance management, including real-time monitoring, fleet optimization and maximum energy efficiency. We also assist our customers on all types of other IT related marine software.

Source: IB