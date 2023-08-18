IBIA appoints Dr Edmund Hughes as its new IMO Representative

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Edmund Hughes as its International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Representative, effective from 1 September 2023. Edmund will be succeeding Unni Einemo, marking a new chapter for IBIA as it develops its increasingly important advocacy in the maritime sector.

A prominent figure in the maritime community, many will recognise Edmund for his pivotal role as the Head of Air Pollution and Energy Efficiency in the Marine Environment Division at the IMO. His tenure there played a significant part in developing MARPOL Annex VI, including transformative regulations such as IMO 2020 and initiatives geared towards amplifying ships’ energy efficiency.

Additionally, his dedication was evident in his role as Secretary for the IMO working group responsible for the Initial IMO Strategy on reducing GHG emissions from ships in 2018.

For the last few years Edmund has acted as a consultant to the shipping industry. He brings to IBIA his exceptional knowledge in maritime policy, primarily focused on controlling ship emissions. His innovative collaborations with the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) have introduced strategies to address GHG emissions, particularly the groundbreaking ‘Fund and Reward’ mechanism.

His advisory role with the UK Parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee on ‘Net zero aviation and shipping’ further attests to his deep expertise in the field.

“Edmund joining the IBIA team embodies our aspirations of leadership within the fuel and shipping industries as we embrace decarbonisation,” expressed Timothy Cosulich, Chair of IBIA. “With his unparalleled background and expertise, we are optimistic about IBIA’s future role at the IMO, enhanced activity within our working groups, and vital engagements with industry stakeholders.”

IBIA invites its members, the maritime community, and stakeholders to join in welcoming Edmund. We are enthusiastic to explore the new perspectives, dedication, and proficiency he will bring to the association and the broader maritime industry.

Source: IBIA