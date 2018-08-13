IBM and Maersk are Turning the Shipping Industry on Top of its Head With Their Latest Revelation

On July 9th, business giants IBM and A.P. Moller – Maersk released a press release through www.prnewswire.com informing the world about TradeLens, a platform that is designed to become the worlds’ most powerful shipping ecosystem.

Coming from somebody else, this might be a surprise, but both IBM and Maersk are giant players in international business. This endeavor combines their blockchain and logistics experience to create a truly powerful solution that will digitize global supply chains and enable shipping companies to access an efficient, predictable and secure information exchange.

In the long term, solutions like TradeLine will provide the world with the ability to facilitate bigger collaborations faster and safer, because they are providing the trust and stability necessary to make solid business decisions for key figures in the industry.

More than just a prototype

TradeLens has been working in the background for about a year and has already recorded 154 million shipping events, and currently is growing at 1 million events per day. This is all due to the participation of about 90 organizations that are already a part of the platform.

IBM and Maersk have been working on this behind the curtain and have managed to hide their great results for now. They’ve attracted various organizations into the fold, including but not limited to customs authorities, cargo owners, freight forwarders, shipping companies. These results should not surprise anybody and they are to be expected from great players in the industry like these.

If you want to learn more about this solution, visit the official website, or even better read the press release they published on prnewswire especially if you want to learn about the platform. The news was published by IBM themselves, so all of the information is valid and reliable.

Future potential

Blockchain can, and if we ask IBM and Maersk, will play a very important role in digitizing global shipping. This huge industry is worth over four trillion dollars in goods every year. Fortunately, the stakeholders are focusing on the most important aspects of any blockchain or tech solution i.e. adoption.

Their goals are to connect the ecosystem together through TradeLens and provide a single common approach that benefits all participants equally.

Bridget van Kralingen, senior vice president at IBM believes that blockchain is the technology necessary to create the reliable information network that will provide benefits across the entire spectrum.

