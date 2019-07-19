Ice-Breaking LNG Carrier for Yamal LNG Project Named NIKOLAY URVANTSEV

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. yesterday announced that on 18 July, a naming ceremony for an ice-breaking LNG carrier, jointly ordered by MOL and China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited (China COSCO Shipping), was held at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. (DSME).

As a crowd of VIPs, including personnel from PAO Novatek, the main shareholder of the Yamal LNG project, looked on, the newbuilding vessel was named the “Nikolay Urvantsev”. The name “Nikolay Urvantsev” was chosen in honor of the famous Russian Arctic explorer and geologist. The “Nikolay Urvantsev” is the sister vessel of the “Vladimir Rusanov” and “Vladimir Vize”, which started transport service in 2018 under a long-term charter contract to transport LNG for the YAMAL LNG Project. The Nikolay Urvantsev is also scheduled to go into service for the Yamal LNG project following its delivery in July in DSME and an ice-breaking navigation without ice-breaker support through the Northern Sea Route towards the Yamal LNG plant at Sabetta Port in Russia.

MOL made an official decision to participate in the Yamal LNG Project in July 2014, and the construction of the vessels commenced in May 2016. To manage plan approvals on the design and construction of the vessels, MOL has worked closely with DSME, Yamal LNG Project personnel, and other operators of the ice-breaking LNG carriers in the project, as well as consultants. The vessel not only has a high icebreaking capability of up to 2.1m, but also has a double-acting ice-breaking system to enable the vessel to navigate astern. With the addition of extreme cold specifications designed to withstand temperatures of -52°C, this vessel is truly state-of-the-art and reflects MOL’s proactive attitude to new technical challenges.

In addition to the Ice-Breaking LNG carriers, construction of the four conventional LNG Carriers, destined for the Yamal LNG Project announced in June 2017, has been progressed as planned.

The third train at the Yamal LNG plant started its operation in December 2018, and annual LNG production from the plant has reached full capacity. Furthermore, the fourth train is expected to be launched within 2019. As a leader in ice-breaking vessels and operation in the Northern Sea route, MOL continues to work assiduously to ensure stable LNG transportation from the Yamal LNG plant, in addition to other energy resource and product transportation through the Arctic, where demand is expected to grow in the future.

