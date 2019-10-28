ICHCA 20/20 Cargo Vision Conference: Participants From 23 Countries

Delegates will be convening from 23 countries worldwide to share hard-won experience, innovative new thinking and technology to develop mutual understanding, share experiences, explore innovation and review appropriate policy and regulation that can contribute to safe, clean, compliant and efficient cargo operations.

As the global NGO for cargo handling and operations, the mission of ICHCA’s 20/20 CargoVision conference and exhibition is to facilitate the dialogue, bringing institutional and industry stakeholders together.

Delegations from hard to reach African ports, logistics, transport, shipping and shipper executives – from Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivorie, Equatorial Guinea and Ghana will be in attendance – countries shaping the next generation of cargo handling for growing intra-Africa and international trade – including high level sessions on Africa, the Mediterranean and OBOR with presentations from senior ports and cargo logistics figures.

Your voice counts in these important discussions to craft the future for the safety, security and sustainability of cargo operations on land and at sea.

New speakers adding a wealth of experience to the programme, include :

Dr. Tiago Fonseca, Technical Officer, World Maritime University

Patrick Verhoeven, Managing Director – Policy and Strategy, International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH)

Peter Lahay, ITF Coordinator. International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU Canada)

Philippe A. Bocco, President, PMAWCA Professional Training Center

Prof. Manuel Hererra, Professor, Louvain School of Management – OBOR/Med/Africa

Michael Luguje, Managing Director, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority

Doopyo Kong, Specialist Transport and Maritime Unit, International Labour Organization (ILO)

Hear from Peter Lahay of the International Transport Workers’ Federation and Doopyo Kong from the International Labour Organisation on engagement with key workforce representatives on future of cargo operations at sea and on land at a time of automation and digitalisation.

The programme covers every aspect of creating a safer, more sustainable and secure maritime cargo operations across land and sea in sessions as follows :

> Automation & Digitalisation – Embracing The Smart Cargo Revolution

> Executive Leaders Panel: Reshaping The Hsse Agenda In Global Cargo Operations

> Cargo People – The Future Of Work, The Workforce & Workplaces Ashore & Afloat

Including Special Panel Debate:

Diversity, Inclusion & Empowering Women In The Maritime Cargo World

> Cargo Market Focus: The Mediterranean, Africa And Obor

> Protecting People, Cargo, Assets & Planet – Safety Along Container & Bulk Cargo Chains #Makeitsafe

Part 1 Container Supply Chain Safety & Cargo Integrity

Part 2 Health & Safety For The Port & Maritime Industry #Makeitsafe

Protecting People, Cargo, Assets & Planet – Sustainability Along Container & Bulk Cargo Chains #Makeitclean #Makeitgreen

Session special feature:

Health & Safety for the Port & Maritime Industry

Having spent 5 years in senior management within the industry, Dr Kate Blackford will share her expert insight into organisational and behavioural dynamics and how these impact workplace and workforce health & safety.

#makeitsafe

Source: ICHCA 20/20 Cargo Vision Conference