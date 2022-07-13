ICHCA JOINS Container Cleanliness Industry Advisory Group

Recent News

  

International Shipping News 13/07/2022

World food security and biodiversity is at risk from contaminating pests. Plant pests and diseases are responsible for the loss of up to 40% of global food crops and trade losses exceeding $22bn annually.

The lead UN body, the Commission on Phytosanitary Measures has created a phytosanitary expert Focus Group to look at potential pest contamination on sea containers. Recognising the need for supply chain input, they asked industry to form a Container Cleanliness Industry Advisory Group (CCIAG) to provide advice, suggestions and recommendations on:

  • cleanliness of the interior and exterior of intermodal freight containers and their cargoes
  • risks of pest contamination in the international containerized supply chain.

Source: ICHCA

We are pleased to report that our application to join the CCIAG has been accepted. Managing contaminating pests is best approached through collective effort that includes plant protection, industry and other stakeholders. Critically, ICHCA’s role is to work with stakeholder partners to ensure safety is “baked in” to the delivery of practical and sustainable outcomes.

Next steps… a major International workshop on reducing the introduction of pests through the sea container pathway, London, UK on 19-20 September 2022.
Source: ICHCA

