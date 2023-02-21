iconsys appoints its new Head of Marine and Ports to break new ground in the maritime sector

iconsys, a leading UK maritime automation solutions provider and systems integrator, is excited to announce the appointment of Jordan Tassell as its new Head of Marine and Ports to steer the business towards new horizons within the maritime sector, where it has been active for over 35 years.

Jordan, who previously spent eight years at global OEM, ABB, within its marine and ports division, supporting customers throughout the UK and Ireland, will be spearheading a number of initiatives at iconsys. These include developing key relationships with existing customers and platform partners, and working directly with OEMs and end-users with their decarbonisation objectives. Teamed with promoting iconsys’ engineering expertise and leading facilities, providing tailored turnkey systems and solutions to future proof their customers operations. iconsys looks to continue to establish itself as a leader within the UK maritime supply chain, building on recent successes.

Jordan has a strong technical and commercial understanding of the maritime industry, which is enhanced by his education in electrical and electronic engineering and business management. This will play a major part in driving growth within the business and supporting iconsys’ customer base with its operational and strategic objectives.

Nick Darrall, Managing Director at iconsys, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Jordan to the iconsys team and look forward to him continuing to strengthen our position in the maritime industry, a sector we have experienced a sustained and rapid growth in over the past 18 months. We have a huge amount to offer and can help customers improve efficiency, reliability and sustainability by offering bespoke solutions. We’re confident Jordan will thrive in gaining a deeper understanding of our customers and their needs to enable us to provide solutions to meet their business objectives.”

Jordan Tassell said of the new role: “Having witnessed the growth of iconsys over recent years, I’m excited to use my knowledge and experience to lead the division towards future success. The independence and flexibility of iconsys allows the business to offer tailored systems and solutions, which, in turn, puts us in a great position to support our clients as they pursue their operational and strategic objectives. I’ve been blown away by the team’s depth of engineering capabilities and unwavering commitment to project excellence.”

In recent years, iconsys has built a wealth of experience delivering complex systems and solutions into the maritime sector. Its innovative offshore and onshore vessel power solution, iConvert™, has been selected to support Maersk Supply Service on its Stillstrom project. This full-scale power buoy for vessels will see our solution help deliver wind farm energy to vessels offshore. The business has also received funding from the Department of Transport for CMDC2, allowing further development of the iconsys solution in partnership with CEMEX UK and Warwick University with the aim of allowing commercial vessels with high-peak transient loads to commence discharge activities while connected to shore power by incorporating energy storage.

Visitors to the Subsea Expo 2023, in Aberdeen, between 21-23 February, will have the opportunity to meet Jordan at the iconsys stand located at 120.

Source: iconsys