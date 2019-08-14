ICS Announces Sponsors for its Flagship Conference 2019

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) is delighted to announce the first sponsors for the ICS Flagship Conference Setting Course for 2050: Powering World Trade, on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at the British Library.

Lloyd’s Register; The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), SEA\LNG, The Turkish Shipbuilders’ Association (GISBIR) and Witherbys have all pledged to partner with ICS and support what is anticipated to be a unique and thought-provoking event during London International Shipping Week. Leading experts from outside the maritime sector have been invited to join key figures in the shipping industry to explore how the changing dynamics of global trade, new technology and the need to address climate change will affect shipowners preparing for transition to 2050 and the move to a zero emissions sector.

Stuart Neil, Communications Director at ICS says: “We are excited by the interest that our conference is attracting, recognising the importance of the topic to the future of the maritime sector. We already have a unique line up of truly influential speakers and we will be announcing additional high-level speakers shortly. Now to have such great support confirms that this is building to be a very important conference and I encourage those attending London International Shipping Week to register soon.”

Setting Course for 2050: Powering Global Trade will examine the challenges facing the maritime world as it prepares for the 4th Propulsion Revolution. The flagship conference will discuss the critical drivers that will impact industry and identify the solutions needed to set a course for 2050. Sessions will include: Climate Change and the Shipping Sector; The Economics of Change; Fuel in Transition; and Building Capacity and Resilience.

Lloyd’s Register Marine & Offshore Director Nick Brown says: “Lloyd’s Register’s research studies, developed with leading academic partners, have identified possible transition pathways for achieving the IMO’s 2050 goals – an ambition that requires zero emission vessels to join the world fleet by at least 2030. We are pleased to support this industry debate about the opportunities and risks associated with this fundamental transition, which will require collaboration across the maritime value chain.”

Peter Keller, Chairman, SEA\LNG, and Executive Vice President of TOTE Inc says: “We’re delighted to support ICS in facilitating conversation and co-operation in driving global trade and the shipping industry towards a cleaner and low carbon future.”

ICS has also confirmed media partnership with Lloyd’s List and SAFETY4SEA, and the UK Chamber of Shipping is acting as a supporting partner for the conference.

