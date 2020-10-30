ICS Launches Online Classes For Shipping Professionals Worldwide

In light of the global pandemic, the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (The Institute) has launched a high-quality online learning programme in cooperation with the London School of Shipping.

The London School of Shipping online classes offer support to all maritime students interested in starting or boosting their careers in shipping and who do not have access to local classes. Classes begin at 6.30 pm GMT and are open to international students where time zones permit.

Get qualified and recognised as a maritime professional

The programme is led by experienced industry leaders and tutors who prepare students for the Institute’s examinations leading to recognised industry qualifications: the Foundational Diploma, the Advanced Diploma, and the Professional Qualifying Examinations (PQE). Those holding the PQE qualifications are eligible for membership to the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, a highly valued accreditation in the industry.

Students are able to choose from a range of 8 different subjects offered by online evening classes including:

Economics of Sea Transport and International Trade

Introduction to Shipping

Legal Principles in Shipping Business

Shipping Business

Tanker Chartering (beginning January 2021)

Dry cargo Chartering (beginning January 2021)

Ship Operations and Management

Ship Sale and Purchase

Each subject is covered with 12 x 2-hour classes and includes annual student registration, books and materials and examination entry.

Investing in professional knowledge and career prospects

Interim Director of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, Robert Hill says:

“For school leavers, young people, industry professionals; there has never been a more important time for you to invest in your education. The Institute study programme is designed with you in mind. It’s flexible, affordable, challenging and with some hard work, it’s even possible to receive a professional qualification with a few months dedication following a well-structured programme. The London School of Shipping has a strong record of outstanding results. This pandemic will pass and the shipping industry is changing fast, so give some thought to what you can achieve during this time to put yourself in the strongest career position come what may.”

A fully-inclusive and affordable method of study

The Institute has a very competitive offer that is affordable to individuals and companies. Whatever your circumstances, the Institute offers:

A comprehensive syllabus

Affordable prices

Flexible study options

Recognised qualifications

An International network

The Institute is also offering a ten percent discount for those booking more than one class.

For further information please visit the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers website: https://www.ics.org.uk/about-us/international-network/london-school-of-shipping

Source: Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (ICS)