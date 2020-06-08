ICS Publications embraces digitalisation

The ever-increasing pace of digital connectivity on board ship has led to the rapid development of onboard communications. Digitalisation is challenging traditional shipping practices, and the shipping industry demands instant access to information. In addition to ensuring safe implementation of these new ways of working the International Chamber of Shipping has now made a wide range of its essential maritime publications available as ebooks.

The new ebook format will enable ship operators to build their ICS maritime library with a choice of formats to reflect the individual requirements of their fleets and their purchasing profiles.

“This is an important step forward for ICS Publications,” said Elliott Adams, Chief Finance & Commercial Officer at the International Chamber of Shipping. “The next generation of seafarers are digital natives, demanding increasingly sophisticated sources of information. The option of purchasing essential ICS titles in digital format ensures that the latest advice on safety, operations and legislation is instantly available to a wider range of users.”

With a choice of licenses. the new digital format enables users to search, print, copy and paste information from both standalone and networked PCs.

ICS publications are available in digital format through the Witherby Seamanship Library and can be ordered through maritime booksellers. For further information please visit ICS Publications.

Source: ICS