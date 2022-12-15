ICS says shipping will overcome challenges and thrive in 2023

The shipping industry can overcome geopolitical challenges and thrive, said the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers Greek Branch at its 17th Annual Forum.

The recent event, ‘Moving Forward with the World in Turmoil’, was held on December 7 at the Eugenides Foundation and was broadcasted live around the world

Natalia Margioli – Komninou FICS, Managing Director of the ICS Greek Branch and Hellenic Management Centre – welcomed the Minister of Maritime Affairs & Insular Policy, Giannis Plakiotakis, the British Ambassador to Greece, Matthew Lodge and the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Europe, Leo Docherty.

Ms Margioli explained how this year’s theme aimed to capture the many challenges facing stakeholders.

She said: “Shipping companies have continued to advance the skills of their human resources and this has contributed to the resilient character and progression demonstrated by Greek professionals. Continuous professional development and education is integral to navigating an increasingly complex world.

Nicolas A. Tsavliris, FICS, Chairman of the ICS Greek Branch and Tsavliris Salvage Group addressed a very warm welcome to the attendees of the Forum.

He said: “The shipping industry remains resilient, robust and adaptable. Historically, it always emerges stronger after challenging times and the ICS has an important role play in these unpredictable times.”

A special address was made by H.E. Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Mr Ioannis Plakiotakis. The Minister noted the importance of the transport sector in ensuring resilient supply chains and creating reliable mechanisms for vessels to move smoothly and safely worldwide. He remarked that we are undergoing a radical transformation towards non-fossil fuel-based shipping.

A panel discussion followed, which covered ESG policy, as well as how to support and develop the next generation of shipbrokers. There was a vibrant interaction between the audience and panellists who offered their expertise and insight.

The panel included the following distinguished speakers:

Alexandra Couvadelli, Senior Claims Director (P&I and FD&D), Thomas Miller Hellas; Polys V. Hajioannou, Chairman/CEO, Safe Bulkers Inc; Thanasis Martinos, Managing Director, Eastern Mediterranean Maritime Ltd; George Prokopiou, Founder, Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd., Dynagas Ltd. and Sea Traders S.A; Stephen Thompson, Global Head of LNG, Poten & Partners; Eri Tsironi, Chief Financial Officer, Navios Maritime Partners LP; Simon Ward, FICS, Director, Ursa Shipbrokers.

Source: Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers