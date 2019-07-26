ICTSI Argentina gets new petrochem clients

More companies are choosing TecPlata, a subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) in Buenos Aires as Argentina’s preferred international trading gateway, with two big companies added to its growing number of clients.

State-owned energy firm Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales (YPF), and the Argentine subsidiary of Dow Chemicals recently signed agreements with TecPlata to handle their cargo and service their import-export needs. Both companies operate several facilities in greater Buenos Aires, which hosts a bustling petrochemical industry.

Initially, YPF has started to export lubricant products to the city of Santos in Brazil and import raw materials from Pecem, one of the most important ports in the Brazilian state of Ceará. YPF’s chemical division has already started to ship ISO tanks to Brazil from TecPlata.

Dow meanwhile will export polyethylene (PE) from TecPlata to the Port of Itajaí, in Santa Catarina in southern Brazil.

Log-In, among the shipping clients calling at TecPlata, will facilitate the transport of these materials through its regular calls to Brazil.

Welcoming this latest development, Bruno Porchietto, TecPlata chief executive officer, said: “These agreements are very important for us, and fill us with optimism towards our goal of bringing the terminal to the highest level of capacity. The fact that these two companies, YPF and Dow Chemical, transport part of their cargo through our terminal is an encouraging sign that we are on the right track.”

TecPlata is the country’s first port of call due to its easy access to sea lanes. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, equipment and computer systems, the terminal is free of congestion, giving it a strategic advantage to become the preferred gateway for the country’s various agro-industrial products.

Source: ICTSI