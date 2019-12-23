ICTSI Australia cited for port management excellence

Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), the Australian unit of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) at the Port of Melbourne, has been recognized by the world’s oldest maritime publication, Lloyd’s List, for excellence in port management and infrastructure at the recently-concluded Asia Pacific Awards 2019.

Located at Port Melbourne’s Webb Dock East, VICT was cited for investing heavily to create Australia’s first fully automated container terminal, adding over 1-million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) annual capacity in just two years; and the terminal’s commitment to delivering safer, consistent, predictable and accurate operations.

Andrew Dawes, ICTSI Senior Vice President and Regional Head of Asia Pacific, said: “ICTSI has taken this project from vision, through development and implementation, positioning VICT as one of the most advanced container terminals in the world. We are extremely pleased by this Lloyd’s List Award to VICT – our efforts to deliver a product on the world stage that is truly sophisticated and the best of its kind is being recognized.”

Anders Dommestrup, former VICT chief executive officer adds: “VICT has adopted an holistic business approach, streamlining its landside operations to provide greater benefits to shipside operations. With continuous investment in technology, people and community, VICT’s fully automated container terminal delivers safer, consistent, predictable and accurate operations. VICT serves the world’s leading shipping lines, always operating with its customers in mind and adding value throughout the supply chain.”

Since beginning operations in 2017, VICT has been at the forefront of innovation and technology – being the world’s first fully-automated container terminal and has positively impacted Melbourne’s import and export markets. It is likewise the only terminal in Melbourne that can accommodate the largest box ships – VICT is not restricted by the height of the West Gate Bridge or the Swanson turning basin.

Larger vessels are now cascading to Australia as VICT recently welcomed new services, among which, includes the South East Asia Service named AAX1/AU1/COBRA/SEA operated by Hapag-Lloyd, ANL, Maersk and ONE. These services have vessels between 8,500-9,500 TEUs.

VICT bested four other terminals in the region nominated in the regional tilt, considered as the Oscars of Asia’s shipping industry.

Source: ICTSI