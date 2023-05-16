ICTSI Cameroon boosts productivity with eco hoppers

Kribi Multipurpose Terminal (KMT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) operation in Cameroon, has seen a significant increase in productivity after introducing eco hoppers in its operations earlier this year.

Since January 2022, KMT has handled 21 dry bulk vessels along with roughly 600,000 tons of raw materials including clinker, gypsum, limestone and petcoke, which are used for cement production. The eco hoppers enable KMT to handle these materials more efficiently, resulting in a significant increase in productivity, while suppressing dust emissions to make cargo handling operations safer for both workers and the environment.

On April 12, KMT achieved an operational milestone by handling 17,015 tons of clinker in 24 hours, equivalent to a throughput of 709 tons per hour.

“The eco hoppers enable us to operate more efficiently leading to this milestone. Aside from the productivity benefits, we also embrace the positive impact they have on the safety of our personnel and the environment,” said Poul Johansen, KMT chief operations officer.

“KMT embodies the ICTSI Group’s commitment to environmentally responsible operations, and the introduction of eco hoppers in our operations this year is a significant step towards reaching our sustainability goals,” he added.

Located at the Port of Kribi in Cameroon, KMT handles multipurpose shipping line services ranging from ro-ro, project and heavy-lift cargo to general cargo like forestry products and dry bulk. It also provides support services to Cameroon’s oil and gas industry. KMT started commercial operations in 2020.

Source: ICTSI