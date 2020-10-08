ICTSI Cameroon starts commercial operations at the Port of Kribi, the gateway to Central Africa

Kribi Multipurpose Terminal (KMT), a Cameroonian subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc., has started commercial operations at the Multi-Purpose Terminal of the Port of Kribi in Cameroon, Central Africa.

Located within the Port of Kribi, KMT is purposely built to handle multipurpose shipping line services including roro, project and heavy lift cargo, forestry products, dry bulk and other general cargoes, and to offer support services to the oil and gas industry.

Under the concession contract, KMT will develop, operate and maintain the multipurpose facility at Kribi, a newly built deep-water port located 170 kilometers South of Douala:

– Phase 1 consists of 265 meters of berth and 10 hectares of yard

– Phase 2 consist of an additional 350 meters of berth and 23 hectares of yard.

– The whole facility has 16 meters of water depth

Equipped with state-of-the-art handling equipment, KMT is capable of accommodating the largest vessels plying the waters today. The concession contract has a duration of 25 years until 2045.

“We are excited to kick off our operation in Cameroon, and we look forward to working closely with the EXIM trade, promoting and enhancing smooth cargo movements.” says Kathy Magne, KMT chief executive officer.

Port of Kribi is located on the Atlantic coast 285 km from the capital Yaoundé, and 170 km from Douala. Kribi is strategically positioned in the center of the Gulf of Guinea and spearheads the Logistics Corridor into Cameroon, Chad, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea and as far as Gabon and Congo. The port is surrounded by the Kribi Industrial Area, a 262 square-kilometer zone destined to accommodate new industrial and logistical developments.

Source: ICTSI