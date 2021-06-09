ICTSI Foundation partners with RiverRecycle for sustainable Pasig River cleaning project

The ICTSI Foundation has signed a partnership agreement with Finnish NGO RiverRecycle to pioneer a financially sustainable river waste collection system for the Pasig River in the Philippines’ capital city of Manila.

The ICTSI Foundation is providing USD1 million in funding for RiverRecycle’s implementation of the project, which complements existing efforts to revive one of the country’s main waterways.

“As a good corporate citizen, supporting this project with RiverRecycle is part of our commitment to environmental conservation and the welfare of our host communities along the Pasig River and the port area. We are very optimistic about the potential environmental impact of this endeavor,” explained Christian R. Gonzalez, ICTSI Foundation president.

The project has two components, the first of which is the collection of plastic waste from the river using a device designed by RiverRecycle to capture between 70 and 200 tons of waste daily. The collected plastic waste will be converted into oil before being converted back into plastic.

The second component is the implementation of an awareness campaign to empower local communities to adopt more responsible waste management behaviors – a key step to reduce and eventually eliminate plastic pollution.

Mr. Anssi Mikola, RiverRecycle founder and chief executive officer said: “We are excited to start cooperation with ICTSI Foundation, who has great insights into what is needed for the project. Our solution not only removes the plastic already in the rivers, but also provides sustainable waste management where it’s needed most. The project will take us one step closer to converting the plastic ‘waste’ problem into a circular economy model that keeps plastic in the economy and out of the environment.”

The plastic waste collection project perfectly aligns with ongoing waste management initiatives under the Parola Solid Waste Management Project, which the ICTSI Foundation implements in coordination with and assistance from the City of Manila and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Aside from removing waste debris from the Pasig River, the project is also expected to reduce the number of water hyacinths, which impede the flow of water, resulting in increased sedimentation.

Source: ICTSI