ICTSI is Philippines’ best transport company – Asiamoney

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) has been recognized as the best transport company in the Philippines by financial magazine Asiamoney.

ICTSI, the largest port operator in the country, emerged as the most outstanding company under the Transport Sector category of the Asia’s Outstanding Companies Poll 2021 by the magazine. The citation was based on the company’s financial performance, management team excellence, investor relations, and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Winning the award for the second time since 2019, ICTSI joins 189 other publicly listed companies that were voted by some 1,071 managers, buy-side analysts, bankers, and research analysts. A total of 5,787 votes were cast in this year’s poll, which ended on 16 July.

ICTSI’s global portfolio currently includes 34 terminals in 20 countries in the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Including its flagship Manila International Container Terminal at the Port of Manila, ICTSI operates 11 terminals in the Philippines.

Since the start of the pandemic, ICTSI has responded proactively and inclusively to ensure terminal operations worldwide continue unimpeded and disruptions to the local supply chains remain minimal.

In the Philippines, ICTSI led the private sector effort to assist the government in procuring COVID vaccines. The company also donated vaccines to both the national and local governments and shouldered the construction of a mega vaccination facility.

Overseas, ICTSI, through its subsidiaries, is also supporting partner governments and host communities in handling the current health crisis.

Established in 1989, Asiamoney is a division of leading business and finance publication Euromoney – the primary magazine of the wholesale financial world.

Source: ICTSI