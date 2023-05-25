ICTSI Manila partners with Autosweep to improve gate process for trucks

The partnership will enable RFID scanners at the terminal gates to read Autosweep tags and match the trucks’ plate numbers, resulting in faster gate access and process.

“Our investment in RFID technology is part of our constant effort to optimize the flow of cargo to and from the terminal. Over the years, one of the challenges we experienced with our automated gates is the low success rate of our license plate recognition cameras due to the poor condition of the plates mounted on some trucks. There were even trucks that just use laminated paper to display their MV file numbers,” explained Reynaldo Mark Cruz Jr., MICT Information Technology Systems and Services director.

He added: “Using Autosweep’s RFID tags as a second alternative to identifying trucks addresses this problem and speeds up our gate operations.”

IETC is deploying personnel at MICT for May to offer free Autosweep tag installation for trucks transacting at the terminal. The hassle-free enrolment also enables customers to immediately use RFID lanes at SMC-operated toll roads, namely the South Luzon Expressway, Skyway, NAIA Expressway, Southern Tagalog Arterial Road Tollway and Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway for faster travel time.

The terminal’s technology investments over the years have made operations more efficient, and during the pandemic, shielded MICT from supply chain disruptions and allowed it to continue operating 24/7 to ensure the free flow of critical supplies. MICT will continue to build on the gains from these technologies to further optimize its operation as it caters to increased demand resulting from the global economic recovery.

Source: ICTSI