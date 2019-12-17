ICTSI Pakistan earns new international safety standard

Pakistan International Container Terminal (PICT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) subsidiary at the Port of Karachi, recently became the first container terminal in the country to obtain the ISO 45001:2018 certification, the world’s first integrated international standard for occupational health and safety.

Demonstrating compliance with the new global standard to ensure a safe and healthy workplace, PICT successfully migrated from the old OHSAS 18001 standard to the new ISO 45001:2018, following a rigorous verification and audit process carried out by certification agency Bureau Veritas S.A.

The ISO 45001:2018 specifies requirements for an occupational health and safety management system, and recognizes organizational commitments to continual improvement of its systems to deliver an even safer and healthier workplace.

Khurram Aziz Khan, PICT Chief Executive Officer, said: “This certification demonstrates our commitment to enhance employee well-being and achieve customer service excellence by implementing best practices in quality, health, and safety. By integrating the highest international standards in our systems and processes, we are continuously working to provide our valued clients with the highest quality of service.”

With occupational health and safety among its top priorities, ICTSI is committed towards providing a safe and healthy workplace for employees, contractors, and port stakeholders alike by implementing and maintaining Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) management systems across its global operations, and mitigate the risks related to its business activities.

Andrew Dawes, ICTSI Senior Vice President and Regional Head of Asia Pacific, affirms: “These certifications, equally crucial in improving our safety culture, ensures the ICTSI Group’s collective efforts towards zero harm. ICTSI remains steadfast in its drive to prevent serious incidents and ensure that every employee, contractor or visitor coming in every ICTSI port goes back home safely.”

Source: ICTSI