ICTSI Pakistan handles first Uzbek export

Pakistan International Container Terminal (PICT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) business unit operating in the Port of Karachi, achieved a landmark by facilitating the first export shipment from Uzbekistan.

The operational milestone highlights the strategic partnership between the two countries, with the recently evolving trade relations further strengthening regional business connectivity and providing a sustainable impetus for global trade.

From Uzbekistan, the shipment was transported by land to the Port of Karachi where it was prepared for export to India. PICT hopes this development would encourage other countries to leverage Pakistan’s trade route, which offers unique geo-strategic benefits especially for other landlocked countries in the region.

“PICT is working closely with the Pakistani Government and trade partners to achieve our shared goal of uplifting the country’s economy. Handling the first shipment from Uzbekistan positively reflects our efforts to further add value to the services we offer for all cargo handled at the Port of Karachi,” said Khurram Aziz Khan, PICT chief executive officer.

Joining Mr. Khan in the ceremony commemorating the handling of the shipment were Syed Faisal Subzwari, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs; Nadir Mumtaz Warraich, Karachi Port Trust chairman; Bilal Shahid, PICT director; and other PICT senior management.

PICT remains at the forefront of facilitating sustainable initiatives to boost Pakistan’s maritime industry. As a key terminal operator at the country’s premiere economic hub, PICT continues to expand its role in enhancing regional trade connectivity and fostering global trade ties.

Source: ICTSI