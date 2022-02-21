ICTSI Pakistan handles its first ro-ro vessel

Pakistan International Container Terminal (PICT) achieved a new operational milestone with its recent handling of Messina Line’s JOLLY QUARZO, the first ro-ro vessel to call the terminal. The cargo-containership docked at PICT on February 1, marking the resumption of ro-ro services at the Port of Karachi after 20 years.

Khurram Aziz Khan, PICT chief executive officer, witnessed the inaugural Ro-Ro operation at the terminal together with Karachi Port Trust (KPT) senior officials led by Chairman Nadir Mumtaz Warraich. The delegation welcomed the vessel master and crew and presented a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion.

“As we welcome the multipurpose ro-ro vessel at PICT, we look to further enhance our customer-centric services and improve the reliability of our operations to strengthen maritime trade and uplift Pakistan’s economy,” said Mr. Khan.

“The resumption of ro-ro carrier calls at the Port of Karachi offers added value to exporters, provides additional opportunities to stakeholders of the country’s primary trade hub, and highlights PICT’s capability to expand its services and commercial reach,” he added.

KPT’s leadership acknowledged PICT for its conscious effort to continuously improve its services and raise the standard of maritime operations at the Port of Karachi.

Source: Pakistan International Container Terminal