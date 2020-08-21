ICTSI Pakistan welcomes inaugural call of Far Shipping Gulf Service – 1

With the recent maiden call of MV Thorsky, Pakistan International Container Terminal (PICT) welcomed another new service — the FAR Shipping Gulf Service – 1 (FGS-1).

MV Thorsky, a 2169-TEU vessel with 183 meters LOA, is deployed on the FGS-1 with a voyage plan routing from PICT Karachi to Mundra, Sohar, Jebel Ali, Dammam, Haad, and then to Khalifa. The newly launched service, operating between India, Pakistan and the Gulf Region, will be a large benefit for trade.

Collaborating with FGS-1, PICT looks forward to strengthening corporate ties and handle increased cargo through NVOCCs and main line operators.

“We welcome the FGS – 1 at our terminal, this service will further enrich the regional cluster of services at PICT and provide direct connection between PICT and Sohar.” says Khurram Khan, PICT chief executive officer.

To commemorate the debut call, Captain Lupu, Catalin was honored with a plaque from PICT.

Source: ICTSI