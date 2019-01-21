ICTSI Subic hits milestone 200,000th TEU move

Subic Bay International Terminal Corp. (SBITC), a subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) operating the New Container Terminals 1 and 2 at the Subic Bay Freeport, capped 2018 with a milestone after reaching its 200,000th twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) move last 23 December. The event was marked by the offloading of a milestone CMA CGM steel box from MV Sinar Sangir. “We are proud of reaching this latest milestone. More than hitting our targets, this new record highlights Subic Bay International Terminal’s capability to continuously outpace market growth, and readiness to serve the vibrant Subic Freeport market,” says Roberto R. Locsin, SBITC president.

He adds: “This achievement is possible thanks to our customers, the collaboration of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority and other stakeholders, but more especially to our passionate, humble and committed workforce. Along with further investments in port equipment and systems, we continue to work hand-in-hand with our customers to improve the efficiency of our operations and processes, and inevitably make their experience a more pleasant one.”

One of the country’s most technologically-advanced box terminals, Subic Bay International Terminal has an annual capacity of 600,000 TEUs.

Source: ICTSI