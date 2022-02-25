ICTSI Subic is part of MSC’s Seahorse service

Subic Bay International Terminals (SBITC) has been included to the rotation of Mediterranean Shipping Company’s expanded Seahorse Service, providing industries in northern and central Luzon with a reliable link to global markets – especially Europe and the United States.

Industries including agriculture, automotive, electronics, construction and garments can take advantage of the service’s connection to major transshipment hubs like Singapore, Vung Tau and Tanjung Pelepas, as well as the seamless connectivity to MSC’s global ocean liner network, to ship their products worldwide.

In addition to its comprehensive coverage of Asian ports, the Seahorse service also establishes an improved connection between Subic and Singapore, which could help speed up shipments of dry and reefer imports by MSC from Europe, United States, Canada, South America and other long-haul markets covered by MSC.

Aside from making regular calls in Subic, the updated service also calls NorthPort in Manila, which was already part of the previous port rotation. The updated rotation covers Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Manila – Subic – Kaohsiung – Vung Tau – Tanjung Pelepas.

MSC is the largest container line in terms of capacity. With access to an integrated network of road, rail and sea transport resources worldwide, the Swiss-Italian maritime giant sails on more than 230 trade routes and calls over 500 ports.

Source: ICTSI