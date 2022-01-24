ICTSI: Tanza terminal can receive containers during Roxas Blvd. closure

Listed port operator International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) on Sunday said its terminal in Tanza, Cavite is ready to receive containers from the Manila port during the closure of the southbound portion of Roxas Boulevard.

“Enhancements at CGT (Cavite Gateway Terminal)… came at an opportune time with the temporary closure of the southbound portion of Roxas Boulevard,” ICTSI said in an e-mailed statement. The road is part of a cargo truck trade route connecting the Port of Manila to Southern Luzon.

“Close to 900 trucks and over 1,000 trailers daily travel the road’s southbound direction alone,” the company noted.

According to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the two-month closure of Roxas Boulevard southbound lane began on Jan. 15 to give way for the repair of the damaged box culvert directly in front of HK Sun Plaza in Pasay City heading to the EDSA-Roxas Boulevard flyover.

“We support the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) call to look for other ways to transport containers, and we are happy to be able to offer an alternative through the services provided by CGT,” ICTSI Executive Vice-President Christian R. Gonzalez said.

The DPWH said the northbound portion of the road will also be closed for another two months after repairs on the southbound portion are completed by March 15.

In December, officials from ICTSI, Department of Transportation, DPWH, and Philippine Ports Authority met to discuss solutions for trucks and trailers which will be affected by the closure.

Among the solutions considered was transporting container vans via barges from the Manila International Container Terminal to CGT in Tanza, Cavite.

ICTSI said it recently strengthened yard and wharf operations at CGT with the deployment of additional landside container handling equipment and directly contracted barge equipment.

“With an area of six hectares, the CGT has the capacity to handle 115,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit annually),” the company added.

Source: Business World