IDEX 2021: Sweden’s Saab to design port surveillance technology for Abu Dhabi Ports

The Swedish aerospace company Saab has been signed up by Abu Dhabi Ports to develop technologies for port surveillance and vessel traffic management.

“We are excited to collaborate with one of the fastest growing and innovative port operators in the world,” said Anna-Karin Rosén, Managing Director, Saab ltd in UAE. “Their high requirements will be essential for us in our ambitions to develop market-leading technologies made in the UAE.”

Abu Dhabi Ports develops, manages and operates 11 ports and terminals in the UAE and Guinea. “Through our maritime trade proposition, Abu Dhabi Ports is enabling our emirate’s economy to soar to new heights, and compete globally as a key hub connecting east and west,” said Maktoum Al Houqani, Chief Corporate Authority Officer, Abu Dhabi Ports.

“Our partnership with Saab further solidifies our long-term strategic effort by creating new opportunities for both companies to work together to pioneer and develop solutions that places us at the forefront of technology.”

Source: Gulf News