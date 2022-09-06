Idwal creates new customer-focused team, led by experienced maritime professional, Anneley Pickles

Idwal has announced the appointment of Anneley Pickles to its management team based at the vessel inspection company’s head office in Cardiff. The appointment is the latest in a series of growth strategies as the business capitalises on its recent market gains, strong technology foundations, and lengthy maritime experience.

Anneley’s role at Idwal will focus on developing and leading a customer team to improve ongoing engagement with key accounts and to ensure clients’ needs are met and exceeded by the service offered at every stage of their journey with the company.

Having started her career with Lloyds before working as director of sales at Shiptalk Ltd. and then spending nine years working closely with customers and service providers at KVH, Anneley has spent 25+ years working on business development and customer relations within maritime.

Anneley said: “I’m delighted to have joined the team at Idwal, whose combination of maritime experience and technological advances, means we have established ourselves at the leading edge of the industry. Our customers are the most important part of what we do and my role will be to ensure that their growth and success is the focus that drives our own progress.”

Idwal plans to expand its customer team over the coming months and years as it grows its unique inspection service further. Welcoming Anneley to Idwal, CEO Nick Owens added: “Bringing Anneley on board is a key step for us. She has a huge knowledge of the maritime sector and possesses the skills, dynamism and customer experience to help us drive the business. I look forward to introducing Anneley to our customers over the next few weeks and months, and myself and the entire team here at Idwal are excited to work with her as we develop our offering.”

Source: Idwal