Idwal Expands Operations in Greece and Eastern Mediterranean

Headed by experienced maritime professional, Konstantinos Machairas, Idwal’s Greek team will help strengthen the company’s relationships within this strategically important region and enable them to react more rapidly to customers’ requirements.

Idwal plans to expand its customer and technical teams in Greece over the coming months and years as it grows its customer base, especially in the S&P sector, where the company already holds an approximate 40% share of the global inspections market due to its unique model of independent pre-sale reports.

Mr Machairas commented: “I am extremely excited to develop an Idwal team in Greece. We know the importance of the Greek market as one of the biggest ship owning nations, and, as we target the S&P sector, it is important that we bolster the team in Athens for that important local knowledge and language support.”

Idwal has been using the Idwal Grade® in its reporting since 2018. This an industry recognised measure of asset integrity that is programmatically calculated using proprietary algorithms from over 500 individual data points, captured during a rigorous and standardised inspection process. Simple to understand regardless of technical or operational experience, the Idwal Grade enables easy visualisation, benchmarking and comparisons of an asset.

“Our global business is expanding rapidly, with many new roles starting already this year and more expansion plans in the near future, so we felt it was the right time to open an Athens office, obviously for the all-important Greek market, but having an Eastern Mediterranean base will mean that we can also reach our clients in Cyprus and Turkey with ease too,” said Idwal’s CEO, Nick Owens.

“We’re also heading to Posidonia in force as we look forward to catching up with customers and meeting with other important new contacts face-to-face. We’re also delighted to be represented on the UK Business Lounge at the show, stand 1.221.6,” continued Nick Owens.

Source: Idwal